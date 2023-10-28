| At Least 32 People Were Killed In A Multi Car Pileup On A Highway In Egypt Authorities Say

At least 63 others were injured in the crash which involved a passenger bus and other vehicles, the statement said, adding that fire erupted in some vehicles.

By AP Published Date - 04:20 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Cairo: Egypt’s health ministry said at least 32 people were killed in a multi-car pileup Saturday on a highway linking Cairo and the Mediterranean city of Alexandria.

Ambulances rushed to the scene to transfer the injured to hospital.