Athletics: Faith Kipyegon breaks 1500m World Record in Paris

In the women's 1500m final in Paris on Sunday, Kipyegon clocked 3:49.04, shaving 0.07 off the world record she set last year in Florence.

By IANS Published Date - 8 July 2024, 12:50 PM

Paris: Returning to the scene of her record-breaking mark over 5000m last year, Kenyan middle-distance runner Faith Kipyegon broke her own world 1500m record at the Paris Diamond League.

Kipyegon clocked 3:49.04, taking 0.07 off the world record she set last year in Florence, in the women’s 1500m final race in the French capital on Sunday.

“I knew the world record was possible because I recently ran very fast in Kenya. I was coming here to just run my race and to see what shape I’m in to defend my title at the Olympics,” said Kipyegon, who clocked 3:53.98 at Kenya’s Olympic Trials.

The early pace was swift, with Kipyegon covering 800m in 2:04 as Australia’s Jess Hull positioned herself just a stride behind the multiple world and Olympic champion. With the pacemakers having dropped out, Kipyegon covered the third lap in 60.8 seconds and continued to increase her pace. She kicked at the bell and opened up a gap over Hull, striding clear to win in 3:49.04, according to World Athletics.

Hull finished second in 3:50.83, smashing her own Oceanian record to move to fifth on the world all-time list. Laura Muir was third in a British record of 3:53.79.

Kipyegon’s world record performance came less than an hour after Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh had broken the world high jump record with 2.10m.