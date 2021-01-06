Aus vs Ind: Fan who attended MCG Test diagnosed with Covid-19

“The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC), as ground managers of the MCG, is aware that a person who attended Day 2 (Sunday December 27, 2020) of the Boxing Day Test has since tested positive to Covid-19,” MCC said

By | Published: 11:16 am 12:34 pm

Melbourne: One of the specktators, who attended the Boxing Day Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), has tested positive for Covid-19, the Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) informed on Wednesday.

“The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC), as ground managers of the MCG, is aware that a person who attended Day 2 (Sunday December 27, 2020) of the Boxing Day Test has since tested positive to Covid-19,” MCC said in a statement.

While the patron was not infectious while attending the Boxing Day Test and subsequently tested positive for coronavirus, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is recommending those who were seated in Zone 5, located in The Great Southern Stand, on December 27 between 12.30 p.m and 3.30 p.m to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result, the club further informed.

Accoring to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the New South Wales government has now made wearing of masks mandatory at all times for the spectators attending the third Test between Australia and India starting Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Crowd capacity at the SCG has been limited to 25 per cent of the ground’s 38,000 cricket capacity — approximately 9,500 people.

The ongoing four-match series is currently tied at 1-1 with Australia winning the first Test at the Adelaide Oval while India registered a win in the second at the MCG.