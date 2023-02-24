Awaken ‘The Power’: Prime Video debuts official series’ trailer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:04 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Hyderabad: From trophy to tyrant, outcast to outlaw, loner to leader, mayor to mutineer… how will The Power transform you? Prime Video debuted the electrifying official trailer and key art for the global thriller ‘The Power’.

The emotionally-driven series from SISTER (‘Chernobyl’) and showrunner Raelle Tucker (‘True Blood’, ‘Jessica Jones’) is based on British author Naomi Alderman’s award-winning novel. The first three episodes of ‘The Power’ will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, March 31, with new episodes available each Friday, leading up to the season finale on May 12.

‘The Power’ is our world, but for one twist of nature. Suddenly, and without warning, teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will. The series features a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world.

The series stars Toni Collette as Mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez, alongside John Leguizamo as Rob Lopez, Auli’i Cravalho as Jos Cleary-Lopez, Toheeb Jimoh as Tunde Ojo, Josh Charles as Daniel Dandon, Eddie Marsan as Bernie Monke, Ria Zmitrowicz as Roxy Monke, Zrinka Cvitešić as Tatiana Moskalev, Halle Bush as Allie Montgomery, and more.

