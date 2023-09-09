Ayan Mukerji shares intriguing early concept art of Brahmastra 2

After Ayan Mukerji dropped a video, his fans and followers flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis

Mumbai: As ‘Brahmastra’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt clocked 1 today, to make this occasion more special director Ayan Mukerji shared the intriguing concept art work of Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.

Taking to Instagram, Ayan shared a concept video and captioned it, BRAHMASTRA – PART TWO: DEV. Early Concept Art Work Has been a few months of working steadily on the Vision and Story for BrahmÄstra 2 & 3! On this special day for Team BrahmÄstra, felt like sharing a few key images of our Inspiration #brahmastra2 #DEV.

The video hinted at battle between Amrita and Dev and Shiva might also be seen fighting with Dev.

One of the users wrote, Spectacular. Another commented, Eagerly waiting for Part 2 & 3.Waiting since 1 St part, another commented.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The storyline of Brahmastra follows Shiva, a DJ, who learns about his strange connection with the element of fire. He also holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra, a supernatural weapon that is said to be able to destroy the universe, capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings.

On the other hand, Junoon, the queen of dark forces, is also on a quest to get hold of the Brahmastra.

Shah Rukh Khan had a cameo in the first part. If reports are to be believed, the second part will feature Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. It will be interesting to see how the Astraverse develops in the sequel to ‘Brahmastra’ and beyond.

The film gathered positive responses from the audience and collected over Rs 425 crore gross worldwide at the box office.

Earlier, Ayan Mukerji announced the release dates of his upcoming sci-fi films ‘Brahmastra: Part 2’ and ‘Brahmastra: Part 3’.

Taking to Instagram, Ayan shared a long note which he captioned, “The Next Phase.” The note reads, “Hi 🙂 The Time has come – for some updates on the Brahmastra Trilogy, the Astraverse, and my Life! After absorbing all the love and the feedback on Part One… I have been focused on creating the Vision for Part Two and Part Three -which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One! I have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of Brahmastra Two and Three! And…I have decided that we are going to make the two films…. Together! Allowing them to also release closer together! I have a timeline in place to achieve this, which I am sharing with you all today!” ‘Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev’ will hit the theatres in December 2026, whereas ‘Part Three’ will be released in the theatres exactly a year after the second part, in December 2027.

Ayan also revealed that he is set to direct another “special movie” apart from the ‘Brahmastra’ franchise.

The ‘Wake Up Sid’ director will be helming the second instalment of Hrithik Roshan’s action thriller film ‘War’ under the Yash Raj Productions banner.

He added, “I also have another piece of news to share…The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently – a very special movie – to step into and direct! What the movie is… More on that when the time is right 🙂 An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me… one where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow! So, I have decided to take it up!! *Opening myself up to all the positive energies in this universe so I can do my best and contribute to that one thing that matters most to me – Indian Cinema! *Love and Light, Ayan.” Further details about the star cast of the adventure fantasy franchise are still awaited.

