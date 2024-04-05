Ayesha Khan slams paparazzi, questions manners

By ANI Published Date - 5 April 2024, 10:40 AM

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan has lashed out at paparazzi for photographing actresses from various angles.

Recently, the actress vented her frustration on Instagram, criticizing how women are photographed while adjusting their outfits as they exit cars. She labeled the practice “absolutely obnoxious” and questioned media outlets for their lack of “basic manners.”

“What are these angles? Where are you Zooming? Consent? What is wrong with some of the media houses? Can’t a woman dress the way she wants without having the fear god known from where anyone would click what angle. Absolutely obnoxious!” Ayesha wrote.

“A woman is adjusting her dress before stepping out the car and you want to capture that exact moment and post, a woman is saying don’t capture me from the back. Tadaa! The caption for the next post. “XYZ” says don’t click from behind. Some of our media houses need to learn basic manners,” the actress added.

Ayesha Khan rose to fame after her appearance on Bigg Boss 17 this year. During the show, she made several allegations against Munawar Faruqui, accusing him of double-dating. In one episode, she claimed that Munawar had promised to marry her, stating, “I have a history with him. I just want you all to know that what he is showing, he is nothing like that. I don’t know, on the show, he is saying that he is committed but before entering the show he had told me, ‘I love you, I want to get married to you’,” she had said. (ANI)