Ayodhya: Devotees throng Ram Mandir on fourth day after Pran Pratishtha

The visuals from Ayodhya show long queues of devotees to make the darshan of Ram Lalla

By ANI Published Date - 26 January 2024, 10:19 AM

File Photo

Ayodhya: On the fourth day after Pran Pratishtha, devotees throng the Ram Temple to have darshan of Shri Ram Lalla.

The visual shows a long queue to offer the darshan of Ram Lalla.

Meanwhile, IG Range Ayodhya, Praveen Kumar elaborated on arrangements made for effective crowd management on Thursday.

“People from the surrounding areas are coming on foot. There are two queues, one kilometre long each. Any belongings have to be kept in the Public Facilitation Centre (PFC). There are baggage scanners installed. There is also a physical frisking centre.” IG Range Ayodhya, Praveen Kumar highlighted the measures taken to ensure the safety and security of devotees.

“The public transport system has been improved for the safe travel of outsiders. We are constantly assuring security in the place. Devotees arriving are having darshan with discipline. There is enthusiasm among people but there is no haphazard. The administration, and, police personnel are working well on the orders of Honourable Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.” IG Range Ayodhya, Praveen Kumar appealed to people to reduce their luggage for a better experience at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

“We appeal to people to bring fewer belongings to save time.” The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday this week. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony.

The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests.

The ‘Ram Nagri’ Ayodhya also grabbed global eyeballs, with earthen lamps or diyas lit up on a massive scale and crackers going up and dazzling the night sky in different parts of the city.