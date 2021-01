Azharuddin bowls HUCC to win

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:05 pm

Hyderabad: Azharuddin took 6 for 46 in HUCC’s 14-run win over Team Speed in the two-day A2 Division cricket league on Friday.

Brief scores

Group- 1 PB: Nizamabad Dist 245 vs CCOB 246/1 in 74.3 overs (Md Basheeruddin 140 no, Abdul Rahman 77 no); National 283 bt Mega City 209 in 50 overs (Narain 46, Jai Kiran 39, Sai Karthik 5/42); Ours 256 lost to Rakesh XI 257/9 in 69.2 overs (G Dheeraj 144, D Harsha Vardhan 62, D Manish 4/64, Akshit Reddy 3/34); Shalimar CC 217 lost to Venus Cybertech 218/3 in 60.2 overs (Rishith Reddy 50, MS Karthikeya 58, Prem Mandhar 41no); Cheerful Chums 249 lost to WMCC 254/9 in 81 overs (Arun Mishra 46, Anish Reddy 67, Adithya Varma 110 no, TNR Mohit 4/31); HBCC 349 bt Elegant 171 in 72.1 overs (Wasim Numan 35, Syed Rahman 40); HUCC 269 bt Team Speed 255 in 51.3 overs (MA Jayant 68, Amber Kumar 57no, Azharuddin 6/46, Vikrant Reddy 3/8)

Group- 2 PB: Abhinav Colts 378 lost to Vijaypuri Willowmen 380/8 in 87.2 overs (Ashlesh Vaman 127, Anudeep Javvaji 75, Md Ayub Khan 70, Harish Reddy 4/55); Acrylic 287 bt Hyd Cricket Academy 158 in 44.5 overs (Sankeerth Dhatrak 5/36); Vijayanand 434/9 vs Shanthi 136 in 52.4 overs (S Venkatesh 34, M Manikanta Charan 5/34); Noble 411 bt Saint Sai 368/8 in 90 overs (G Shiva Mani 85, Y Raja Shekar 102, P Mohammed Taib 74, Md Khaja 32, Krishna Kant Tiwari 3/65); SK Blues 174 lost to Warangal Dist 177/6 in 37.3 overs.

Top Performers

Centurions: Md Basheeruddin 140 no. G Dheeraj 144, Adithya Varma 110 no. Ashlesh Vaman 127, Y Raja Shekar 102

Five or more wickets: Sai Karthik 5/42, Azharuddin 6/46, Sankeerth Dhatrak 5/36, M Manikanta Charan 5/34

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .