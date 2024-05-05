| Badshah Shares Picture Of His Toned Deltoid Muscle After Gym Session

By IANS Published Date - 5 May 2024, 02:42 PM

Mumbai: Rapper Badshah, who is known for ‘Kar Gayi Chull’, ‘Jugnu’, ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru hui Hai’, and others, is diligently pursuing his fitness goals.

Recently, the rapper took to Instagram stories and shared a picture showcasing his toned deltoid muscle.

Badshah has been deeply invested in fitness for over a year now, shedding extra weight and emerging much leaner on his fitness journey.

The rapper released his third studio album, ‘Ek Tha Raja’, featuring 16 tracks and collaborations with various artists such as Karan Aujla, Nikhita Gandhi, MC Stan, Raftaar, Divine, and others.

Talking about the album, Badshah shared: “This album represents the culmination of years of passion, dedication, and artistic exploration. Each track is a testament to the power of collaboration and community building and the boundless potential of music to transcend boundaries.”

The album follows the success of Badshah’s 2023 EP ‘3:00 AM Sessions’ and his 2018 album ‘O.N.E. Original Never Ends’.

Meanwhile, Badshah is scheduled to tour arena shows across the US, Singapore, and Canada throughout the summer.