Balloon bearing Pakistani flag found in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur

The balloon was found lying in the house of Prithviraj, the deputy head of Bhaparal gram panchayat in Ghumarwin sub-division.

By PTI Published Date - 31 January 2024, 06:14 PM

Bilaspur: A suspicious balloon bearing the Pakistani flag and “PIA” written on it was found in the courtyard of a house in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district, police said on Wednesday.

The balloon was found lying in the house of Prithviraj, the deputy head of Bhaparal gram panchayat in Ghumarwin sub-division, on Tuesday evening, they said.

After close examination, he found that the balloon bore the Pakistani flag and “PIA” was written on it in green. Later, Prithviraj informed the locals and police about the incident.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ghumarwin Chandrapal Singh said police have taken custody of the balloon and an investigation into the matter is underway.