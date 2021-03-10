Bank of Maharashtra opens new branch in Hyderabad

With the opening of the Cherlapally branch, the bank now has a total of 31 branches across the Stat

Hyderabad: Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) has opened a state-of-the-art branch at Cherlapally here on Tuesday. It was inaugurated by the bank MD-CEO AS Rajeev in the presence of Hyderabad zonal manager, Divesh Dinkar.

With the opening of the Cherlapally branch, the bank now has a total of 31 branches across the State. The new branch will cater to all basic banking transactions and also specific needs of customers, offering the entire spectrum of banking products and financial services covering retail, agriculture and MSME sectors.

“The BOM’s new branch at Cherlapally will be helpful for the people in the locality for fulfilling all of their banking and financial needs,” Rajeev said. He appreciated the bank for extending GECL support under Atmanirbhar Bharat to 2,153 units during the pandemic and covering more than 90 per cent of beneficiaries in PM SVANidhi in Telangana.

“We are delighted to open one new branch in Cherlapally and it will be a one-stop-shop for the banking needs of the customer,” Dinkar said.

