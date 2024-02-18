BCAS directs seven airlines to deliver baggage within 30 minutes

The BCAS has directed the airlines to implement the required measures within 10 days by February 26.

By IANS Published Date - 18 February 2024, 11:44 AM

New Delhi: The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has directed seven airlines to ensure that delivery of last baggage is made within 30 minutes as per the Service Quality Requirements of Operation, Management and Delivery Agreement (OMDA).

The BCAS has directed the airlines to implement the required measures within 10 days by February 26.

According to officials, on Friday, BCAS wrote letters to seven airlines including Air India, Indigo, Akasa, SpiceJet, Vistara, Air India Express Connect and Air India Express to implement the required measures to ensure that delivery of the last baggage is made within 30 minutes as per the Service Quality Requirements of OMDA.

BCAS started the continuous exercise of monitoring the time of arrival of baggage at belts of six major airports in January.

“Since the beginning of the review exercise, performance of all airlines is being monitored on a weekly basis and have improved but but are not as per the mandates,” said the official.

“The mandates require the first baggage to arrive at the baggage belt within 10 minutes of shutting off the aircraft engine and the last bag within 30 minutes of the same,” said the official.

“The above monitoring is currently being done at six major airports, However, BCAS has directed the airlines to ensure that the mandated levels are achieved in all airports where they fly,” the official added.