BCCI will send both men’s and women’s teams to Asian Games: Jay Shah

By IANS Updated On - 12:12 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will send both men’s and women’s teams to the Asian Games scheduled to be held in September 2023 at Hangzhou, China.

However, considering the overlap of schedule of the Asian Games with ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, BCCI will select from the players not participating in the World Cup to play in the Asian Games, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement on Saturday.

The decision was taken at the 19th Apex Council meeting of the BCCI on Friday here.

The BCCI also decided that they will formulate a policy for its players (including retired players) with respect to their participation in overseas T20 leagues.

“BCCI shall continue with the concept of Impact Player in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the next season with two variations from previous season and the Indian Premier League – the teams will have to select their playing XI along with 4 substitute players before the toss; and the teams can use the Impact Player at any time during the match. In the previous season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a team could only use the Impact Player before the 14th over of an innings,” the statement further read.

“The BCCI has decided to introduce two bouncers per over in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to balance the contest between bat and ball.”

BCCI shall work towards the upgradation of stadiums in the country in two phases.

“The first phase will deal with the upgradation of the venues of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, work for which shall be completed before the commencement of the World Cup; and the second phase will involve upgradation of rest of the venues.