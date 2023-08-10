Bhumi to headline ‘Thank You For Coming’ co-starring Shehnaaz Gill

Bhumi took to Instagram and shared the first official poster of the film on Thursday.

By ANI Published Date - 01:15 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Mumbai: Actor Bhumi Pednekar is coming up with a “chick flick”. Titled ‘Thank You For Coming’, the film will also star Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, and Dolly Singh.

On Thursday, Bhumi took to Instagram and shared the first official poster of the film. The poster shows an actress mid-way removing her top with her back facing the camera.

“The ComeBACK of the chick flick. Watch this space. #ThankYouForComing,” she captioned the post.

However, more details regarding the film are awaited. In the coming months, Bhumi will also be seen alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in ‘The Lady Killer’.

Recently, Bhumi opened up about her love for acting. “I’m a workaholic and I’m in love with the fact that I’m an actor spending every second of my life trying to create something that will stay on forever. Acting is a special profession and one that cannot be taken lightly. Whenever I set foot on a film’s set, I’m filled with gratitude that my work will immortalize me in some way. So, I give my 200 per cent in any project that I do.”

Time and again, Bhumi has proven her mettle with awe-inspiring performances that have left both critics and audiences spellbound. With every role, she delves deep into the essence of her characters, bringing authenticity and sincerity to her portrayals. Bhumi added, “I feel I’m responsible to leave a mark through my movies because films are a part of our cultural legacy. What we create now, will be remembered and be dissected in the years to come just as films from before stand the test of time or are questioned now for what they tried to say. Art is almost immortal.”