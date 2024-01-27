Bhupesh Baghel appointed Congress Senior Observer in Bihar amid Nitish switchover claims

This comes amid speculation that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may rejoin the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

New Delhi: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has been appointed as the Senior Observer by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to coordinate Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and other party activities in Bihar. “Hon’ble Congress President has appointed Shri Bhupesh Baghel as Senior Observer to coordinate Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and other party activities in Bihar with immediate effect,” a press release issued by party General Secretary KC Venugopal read.

This comes amid speculation that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may rejoin the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Samrat Chaudhary, former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and Union Minister Nityanand Rai arrived for the party’s Core Committee meeting in Patna. Earlier, the Bihar state president was seen at the residence of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Earlier in the day, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde said that a meeting of the Bihar BJP leaders is scheduled to take place in Patna over the weekend. “There is a meeting of Bihar BJP leaders to discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The state executive meeting of Bihar BJP has been called on 27th and 28th January in Patna,” Tawde said while speaking to ANI on Saturday. “Bihar state BJP committee, state BJP MLAs and MPs will hold a meeting today to discuss the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

The meeting takes place amid speculations that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may cross over to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) again, an alliance he left in 2022 to join hands with the opposition and form ‘Mahagathbandhan’. Several NDA leaders including former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi have indicated an alliance breakdown between the JD (U) and RJD. Nitish Kumar, after parting ways with the BJP in 2022, took on the initiative of uniting all opposition forces to jointly take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party in the national election.

He hosted the first meeting of opposition parties in Patna, and it was widely believed that he would eventually be the coalition’s Convenor. If Nitish crosses over, this would be the fourth time he would be switching sides. In the Bihar Assembly of 243, the RJD has 79 MLAs; followed by the BJP’s 78; the JD(U)’s 45′ the Congress’s 19, the CPI (M-L)’s 12, two each of the CPI(M) and CPI, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)’s four seats, and the AIMIM’s one, plus one Independent legislator.