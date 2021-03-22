Bidar woman and Delhi man held for murder of Hyderabad driver

The arrested persons were Shiva Kumar (28) of Delhi, Imtiyaz Khanum (22) of Bidar in Karnataka and Ravi, 22, also of Bidar.

Hyderabad:Three persons including a 22-year-old woman were arrested by the Nampally police for killing a car driver from the city and dumping his body in a forest area near Bidar.

The arrested persons were Shiva Kumar (28) of Delhi, Imtiyaz Khanum (22) of Bidar in Karnataka and Ravi, 22, also of Bidar.

According to Khaleel Pasha, SHO (Nampally), on March 5, Shiva Kumar and his wife Imtiyaz Khanum hired the cab of Aslam Khan (48) of Nampally to go to Bidar. After they started from Nampally, Ravi joined them.

“When they reached near Bidar, Shiva Kumar strangulated Aslam with a wire. The trio then dumped the body in a forest and sold the car as scrap for Rs.14, 000,” Pasha said, adding that the murder came to light after Khan’s relatives lodged a missing case with the Nampally police.

“We tracked the couple to Bidar based on records from a lodge in Afzalgunj where they stayed. On interrogation, they admitted to killing Khan for money,” Pasha said.

Shiva Kumar had befriended Imtiyaz through Facebook and they eloped and got married.

“Shiva Kumar had eloped with her from Bidar and they came to Hyderabad after running out of money,” police said, adding that the three were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

