Bihar Haj pilgrim dies on way to Madinah

A Haj pilgrim hailing from Bihar died on way to Madinah. The flight had to make an emergency landing in Riyadh.

By Irfan Mohammed Updated On - 13 May 2024, 05:03 PM

Jeddah: An Indian Haj pilgrim on the way to Madinah died following a heart attack, forcing an emergency landing in An Indianpilgrim on the way todied following a heart attack, forcing an emergency landing in Riyadh

Momina Khatoon, 68, native of Biraul in Darbhanga district of Bihar was travelling to Madina along with her husband Mohammed Sadrul Haque and Son Mohammed Meraj on a Fly-a-Deal flight from Kolkata on Sunday.

Momina felt uneasy and her condition deteriorated midair, and the pilot alerted for medical emergency assistance and made an emergency landing in Riyadh where she was rushed to a hospital, however, she was declared dead by doctors.

The Airport authorities informed about the case to the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and also noted social worker Shihab Kottukad was alerted about the incident.

The family was consoled by the Indian Embassy along with the support of Shihab.

The burial took place on Monday in Riyadh, said Shihab, he also informed that Momina’shusband and son would continue their travel to Madinah.