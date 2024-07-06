Biographical documentary on Rajamouli to release on August 2

Presented by Anupama Chopra, documentary features insights from James Cameron, Joe Russo, Karan Johar, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan

6 July 2024

Mumbai: An OTT platform is all set to bring a biographical documentary feature titled Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli, which takes one through an immersive journey and interview with filmmaker Rajamouli, behind-the-scenes footage, and captivating narratives.

The collaboration aims to encapsulate Rajamouli’s creative universe, showcasing his profound influence on Indian and international cinema, his enduring legacy, and his innovative contributions to filmmaking.

The makers shared a poster on social media featuring the smiling face of the Baahubali director.

The post is captioned: “One man. Numerous blockbusters. Endless ambition. What did it take for this legendary filmmaker to reach his peak? Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli, coming on August 2, on Netflix.”

Presented by Anupama Chopra, the documentary also features insights from global celebrities like James Cameron, Joe Russo, and Karan Johar, as well as close friends and colleagues such as Prabhas, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati, and Ram Charan.

Discussing the documentary, Sameer Nair, managing director of Applause Entertainment, shared: “His uniquely inventive narrative style has revolutionised Indian filmmaking, and we are excited to present his artistic development from his humble beginnings to Baahubali and RRR. This partnership demonstrates our dedication to creating authentic Indian stories for a global audience.”

Producer and host Anupama Chopra commented: “Rajamouli is a visionary whose imagination has altered the course of Indian cinema. His craft has captivated audiences around the world. His epic narratives have redefined storytelling standards.”

Monika Shergill, vice-president of content at Netflix India, added: “Rajamouli is an icon whose visionary storytelling and cinematic brilliance have built a deep fandom and put Indian cinema on the global map. His adventurous spirit and mastery of fantasy and epic genres have left an indelible mark on entertainment-loving audiences globally, breathing life into iconic tales from Indian history and culture.”

Produced by Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios, the documentary will premiere on August 2 on Netflix.