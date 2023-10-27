BJP govt at Centre lacks courage to hold polls in J-K, LS polls matter of compulsion: Omar Abdullah

The NC leader claimed that the reluctance to hold elections stems from the BJP's apprehension about facing the electorate

By PTI Published Date - 11:37 AM, Fri - 27 October 23

Jammu: The BJP government at the Centre lacks the courage to hold polls in Jammu and Kashmir and even the parliamentary elections would not be held here had it not been a matter of compulsion, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has claimed.

“In the Supreme Court, they (BJP-led Central government) said that elections to urban local bodies and panchayats will be held. But there is no notification. The challenges encountered in Kargil (LAHDC-Kargil) polls would extend across Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“The last Assembly elections were held in 2014. We have been under the governor’s rule for five years. There have been claims of significant improvements post-2019. If so, why the delay in elections?” Abdullah posed.

The NC leader claimed that the reluctance to hold elections stems from the BJP’s apprehension about facing the electorate. The BJP exudes confidence in the public but a palpable fear lies within their ranks, he asserted. “They are well aware of the public’s sentiment. Conducting parliamentary elections is their compulsion. If they weren’t compelled, they wouldn’t even hold a parliamentary election,” Abdullah told reporters in Poonch district on Thursday evening.

“They shy away from facing the people. There will be no Panchayat, BDC, DDC, urban local body or assembly elections before the parliamentary polls,” he said.

“LAHDC-Kargil poll results proved their apprehensions. The NC-Congress alliance secured 22 out of 26 seats. Even the two Independent candidates who won in the polls extended their support for us,” the NC leader said.

Abdullah assured daily wagers in Jammu and Kashmir that elections were inevitable and they would be regularised once the NC came to power.

“Rest assured, elections will be held sooner or later. Once the NC government assumes power, we will move towards regularizing the status of daily wagers,” he affirmed.

Abdullah alleged that the MP from Jammu never prioritised the welfare of the people.

“It is now our duty to carefully select the NC candidate. I will engage with every segment across the 16 to 17 assembly segments in this parliamentary seat, ensuring everyone’s voice is heard.

“Following deliberations, I will recommend the candidate to NC chief Farooq Abdullah. The candidate chosen will have the full backing of all of you,” Omar Abdullah said.