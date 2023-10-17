BJP govt giving free hand to its workers to commit atrocities: Akhilesh

Talking to reporters, Yadav alleged, "Injustice and atrocities are at their peak in the BJP government. BJP has become very arrogant.

By PTI Published Date - 09:54 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Lucknow: Accusing the Uttar Pradesh’s BJP government of giving free hand to its workers to commit injustice and atrocities against anyone, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said their houses are not being bulldozed.

Yadav said this while participating in the ‘Netaji Mandal Mahotsav’ programme organised at Chakeri in Kanpur city.

After that, he went to the residence of businessman Sardar Anmol Bhatia, who was allegedly injured in an attack by a BJP councilor’s husband in Shyamnagar, SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said in a statement.

“In Kanpur, businessman Anmol Bhatia was beaten so much by BJP leaders and workers that he had to be admitted to the hospital. His eye was damaged. The beating took place in front of the police.

“The BJP government, which talks about zero tolerance towards crime, has given free hand to its workers to beat up anyone and even take away their eyesight. No matter how much injustice and atrocities they commit on the public, bulldozers will not be used on their houses,” the former chief minister alleged.

On September 23, Bhatia had an altercation with BJP corporator Saumya Shukla’s husband Ankit Shukla, who allegedly beat him which caused damage to his eye.

Ankit later fled from the spot and surrendered on September 29.

The SP president also alleged that in the present regime, the police is doing injustice to the people by forming gangs.

In response to a question, Akhilesh said that SP is continuously demanding caste census, and it will conduct caste census at all costs when it comes to power.

He also claimed the SP will win the maximum number of seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2024 Lok Sabha polls as people are troubled by the ever-increasing inflation and unemployment.

“PDA (picche, dalit and alpsankhyak, ie, backwards, Dalits and minorities) will unite and wipe out BJP,” he added.