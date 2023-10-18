BJP leader Vijayendra slams CM Siddaramaiah over corruption

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is state Congress president, had alleged that the cash and jewellery seized belonged to the BJP and the JD(S).

By PTI Published Date - 04:52 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa‘s son and Shikaripura MLA B Y Vijayendra on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his attack on his party leaders over corruption.

Targeting the BJP and its leaders for accusing the Congress government led by him of indulging in corruption, Siddramaiah had said that state BJP leaders such as former Chief Minister Yediyurappa have been jailed on graft charges.

The Chief Minister was reacting to BJP’s allegation that crores of rupees recovered from contractors during the recent IT department searches, was commission money collected at the behest of the ruling Congress in Karnataka to fund the party for elections in five states.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is state Congress president, had alleged that the cash and jewellery seized belonged to the BJP and the JD(S).

Taking to ‘X’, Vijayendra wondered whether the houses of the poor people should be searched instead of places where there is a “treasure of black money.” “The abominable corrupt face of your government’s administration, which is in the business of collecting commission from even the artists’ remuneration, has been exposed in front of the people. Given the current developments, it is certain that ‘Lancha (bribe) Bhagya’ scheme is your next step and ‘Percentage’ scheme is your next target.”

Vijayendra said Siddaramaiah should have welcomed the income tax investigation in the state, but he spoke as “the spokesperson of businessmen and contractors and compared the investigation to the background of the election.” “Forgetting that there are many in your government who should have got ‘Jail Bhagya’, you mentioned the name of Yediyurappa, who broke through the systematic political labyrinth and got justice through judicial struggle and became chief minister again with the blessings of the people. It does not bring you dignity to forget the history of Yediyurappa,” he said.