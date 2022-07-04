BJP refutes reports linking LeT terrorist arrested in J-K to party’s IT cell

By IANS Published: Published Date - 11:55 AM, Mon - 4 July 22

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has termed as fake media reports, which claimed that one of two most-wanted Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists, who was overpowered by locals and handed over to the police, was in-charge of the party’s IT cell.

The BJP on Sunday said that Talib Hussain who along with his associate Faisal Ahmad Dar was nabbed by locals, was not incharge of the BJP’s IT Cell Incharge as was reported in some media and clarified that Ishant Gupta had been holding the post for the last three years.

“This news is fake. He was not the BJP’s IT Cell Incharge. Ishant Gupta is BJP IT cell Incharge from last 3 years and before that Jaidev Rajwal was BJP’s IT Cell Incharge J&K,” said BJP in a tweet.

Earlier on Sunday, villagers nabbed Talib Hussain and Faisal Ahmad Dar – two most wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Tukson Dhok village in Reasi district and handed them over to police.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the terrorists had reached Tukson Dhok village to take shelter after continuous pressure from Police and Army. They have been identified as Talib Hussain of Rajouri and Faisal Ahmed Dar of Pulwama.

Police recovered two AK rifles, seven grenades, a pistol and a huge quantity of ammunition from their possession.Rajouri Police had very recently recovered a large number of IEDs and had busted a module of LeT in which two terrorists of LeT were arrested and Talib Hussain was declared as an absconder and a reward was announced on him.

Police said Talib Hussain was in constant touch with LeT terrorist Qasim based in Pakistan and was involved in at least three cases of IED blasts in Rajouri district besides killings of civilians and grenade blasts.

During preliminary questioning, it was revealed that both the terrorists were also in touch with a Pakistani LeT handler Salman who was continuously in touch with them.