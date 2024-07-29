BJP says smart meters would bring in accountability

“If the State government desires to extend free power supply to farmers, it can supply, irrespective installing smart meters. There is nothing wrong,” K Venkataramana Reddy said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 July 2024, 08:13 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Kamareddy K Venkataramana Reddy said installation of smart meters under Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) for pumpsets used by farmers would bring in accountability.

Like mobile recharge, after advance payment was done and services were being delivered at consumers doorsteps. Similarly, installing smart meters, consumers can recharge their meters and use power as per their requirement, he said in the Assembly on Monday.

“If the State government desires to extend free power supply to farmers, it can supply, irrespective installing smart meters. There is nothing wrong,” K Venkataramana Reddy said.

However, the State governments were demeaning the union government over installation of smart meters and misleading the farmers. The State government can pay the recharge amount of the smart meters and support the farmers, he explained, stressing that they would bring in accountability and save discoms from losses.

As both former Minister and current Minister claiming there were no irregularities in power sector, the BJP MLA demanded that a House Committee should be constituted to verify the claims being made by the members from ruling and opposition parties.