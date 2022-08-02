BJP will form govt in Telangana, says Gajendra Singh Shekawat

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:46 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Photo: Twitter/gssjodhpur

Yadadri-Bhongir: Union Minister of Jal Shakti and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekawat on Tuesday exuded confidence that BJP would come to power in Telangana State in the next elections.

Speaking at a public meeting at Yadagirigutta on the occasion of launching of Praja Sangrama Yathra by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, Gajendra Singh Shekawat said that bringing down TRS from power was the real tribute to be paid to Telangana martyrs. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken up Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme only to collect bribes from the contractors, he alleged and asked people to vote BJP to power in Telangana in the next elections. He underlined the need to teach a lesson to corrupt TRS leaders for swindling of public money. Under the leadership of Bandi Sanjay, BJP would come into power in Telangana in the next elections.

Bandi Sanjay said that none was living happy in the state. He alleged that the TRS government had also failed to implement its promise of free Urea to the farmers. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has made 100 promises to villagers of Vasalamarry, which was adopted by him, but had not fulfilled a single promise., he charged.

He demanded that the state government extend Rs 5 lakh exgratia to the families of the weavers, who died after announcement of the insurance scheme by the government a year back. union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy, BJP MLAs Etela Rajender and Raja Singh and several party leaders attended the public meeting.