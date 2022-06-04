Bolarum Cup: Rainbow Club thrash Soccer Academy 5-0, enter final

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:20 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

U-14 teams after entering into the final.

Hyderabad: Rainbow Club RK Puram thrashed Soccer Academy 5-0 in the U-14 semifinals of the Bolarum Challenge Cup Age Group Tournaments at the Bolarum Sporting Club, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Joushaa and Vishal scored two goals each while Omprakash scored one to guide their side to victory.

In another semifinal, Quilla FC from Nizamabad defeated BRFC Alwal 1-0 to make it to the final.

Results: Semifinals: U-14: Rainbow Club RK Puram 5 (Joushaa 2, Vishal 2, Omprakash 1) bt Soccer Academy 0; Quilla FC 1 (Mohammed Khizer Alam 1) bt BRFC Alwal 0; U-12: St Michael Alwal 1 bt AFC Nizambad 0; U-10: Don Bosco-A 2 (Jayvardhan 1, Vedanth 1) bt BRFC 1 (Dev 1); Don Bosco-B 1 (Vidhan 1) bt YDC (ECIL) 0; U-8: Soccer Academy-A 3 (Gayeneshwar 2, Praneeth 1) bt Rainbow Club R K Puram 1 (Praneeth 1); Soccer Academy-B 2 (Jay 1, Kathivik 1) bt Bolarum Sporting Club 1 (Kannaiah 1).