Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt announces Punjabi debut

File Photo

Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt is all set to make his debut in the Punjabi film industry in collaboration with actor Gippy Grewal upcoming film Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi.

Sanjay took to Instagram and treated fans to this exciting news.

In the photo, Sanjay is seen posing with Gippy Grewal and Amardeeps Grewal.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, Waheguru Ji da Khalsa. Proudly announcing my first Punjabi film ‘Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi’ with Gippy Grewal @gippygrewal @amardeepsgrewal @eastsunshineproductions. The film will be written and directed by Gippy and produced by Amardeep Grewal.

Gippy is currently basking the blockbuster success of Carry On Jatta Taking to Insta, trade analyst Taran Adarsh, shared the updates about the film.

He wrote, CARRY ON JATTA CREATES HISTORY #Punjabi film #CarryOnJatta3 sets a NEW BENCHMARK at the *Worldwide #Boxoffice Besides, #CarryOnJatta3 is #GippyGrewals HIGHEST GROSSING FILM, overtaking his previous best #CarryOnJatta2 by a big margin.#GippyGrewal #SonamBajwa #HumbleMotionPictures. Coming back to Sanjay Dutt, the actor recently turned 64 on last Saturday. His birthday was marked with much fanfare across the nation. A lot of his admirers gathered outside his residence to catch a glimpse of the actor on his special day. Sanjay came outside his building to meet and greet his fans who were stationed outside his residence.

Not only he greeted his fans but also gave them a return gift by announcing that he has joined the cast of ‘Double iSmart’, a sequel to Ram Pothineni and director Puri Jagannadhs 2019 hit iSmart Shankar.

The film went on floors recently in Mumbai.

Sharing his excitement about working in the movie, Sanjay tweeted, It takes me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses #PuriJagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad @ramsayz. Glad to be Playing the #BIGBULL in this sci-fi mass entertainer #DoubleISMART Excited to be teaming up with this super-talented team and Looking forward to the film hitting the screens on MARCH 8th, 2024 @Charmmeofficial @IamVishuReddy @PuriConnects.” He also shared a poster featuring his look from the film. Sporting a funky hairdo and a beard, Sanjay looks stylish in a suit. He sports earrings, rings, an expensive watch, and a tattoo on his face and fingers. The poster shows him lighting a cigar as guns point at him. After giving an impactful performance in ‘KGF – Chapter 2’, Sanjay is all set to share the screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming Tamil film Leo.

The makers of Leo also unveiled Sanjay’s look from the film. They unveiled a glimpse video and introduced him as Antony Das. The video shows the powerful world of Antony Das, where he is the ruler and everyone follows him. Sharing the glimpse video on Twitter, director Lokesh Kanagaraj wished Sanjay Dutt on his birthday and wrote, “Meet #AntonyDas A small gift from all of us to you @duttsanjay sir! It was indeed a pleasure to work with you.” The film is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. He will also be seen in a sci-fi horror comedy ‘The Virgin Tree’, which also stars Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in lead roles, as well as an untitled comedy alongside actor Arshad Warsi.

Meanwhile, Gippy Grewal will be seen in ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’ alongside his son Shinda Grewal.

The film is written by Naresh Kathooria and also stars Hina Khan who will be featuring in her first Punjabi film. It will be shot in Punjab and Canada and the film is slated to be out in 2024.