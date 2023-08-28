Bollywood applauds India’s 4X400m Relay Team for World Athletics Finals

At the ongoing 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, the Indian men's 4x400m relay team secured a spot in the final while setting a new Asian record.

By ANI Updated On - 11:03 AM, Mon - 28 August 23

New Delhi: Several Bollywood celebs on Sunday congratulated athletes Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh for qualifying for the final of the men’s 4X400 m relay team event at the ongoing World Athletics Championships and setting a new Asian record in the process.

Taking to X, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan posted, “and India .. JAI HIND .. !!!! congratulations from the entire WORLD .. and just hear the commentary .. not a word for the Indian Team .. all about the 3rd and the 4th .. when we have made to the qualifiers by coming a very very close 2nd.”



Taking to Instagram, actor Farhan Akhtar shared a video and posted, “What a race..!! India storms into the finals coming second behind USA in the 4×400 men’s relay at the @worldathletics meet in Budapest. Congratulations to the boys.. Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh .. and to the coach and crew. One more race to go .. good luck team.. we’re right behind you.”

Actor Shahid Kapoor wrote on his Instagram stories, “Congratulations on setting a new Asian record for 4X400m. Good luck for the finals.”



Anupam Kher shared a video on his Instagram and wrote, “Indiaaaaaaaa.”

Actor R Madhavan also posted on his Insta stories, “Indiaaaaass..GO AHEAD KEEP UNDERESTIMATING INDIA. HUM DIKHAYENGE.”



Indian men’s 4x400m relay team qualified for the final with a new Asian record at the ongoing World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

The Indian 4x400m relay team clocked 2:59:05 to finish second overall in the heats at Budapest. They set a new Asian record in progressing to the final on Saturday.

They broke the Asian record of 2:59.51, set by Japan at the world championships in Oregon last year.

The Indian team finished behind the USA in a nine-team heat 1. Team US clocked a time of 2:58.47 and finished first while Great Britain finished third with 2:59.42 to take the final qualifying spot in heat 1.

The first three finishers from each of the two heats and two other teams with the fastest times made the cut for the final.

Indian men’s timing also shattered the national record of 3:00.25, set by Muhammed Anas, Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In the race, India was sixth after the first leg run by Muhammed Anas but Amoj Jacob’s stunning dash in the second leg put India in second place. Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh did well to hold onto the pace in the final two legs to see India through to the final.

The Indian team was also the second-fastest team across both heats. The final is scheduled on Sunday – the last day of the global athletics meet.