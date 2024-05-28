Bomb scare on Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight at Delhi airport, passengers evacuated

The officials said the threat was found written on a piece of paper in a lavatory when the Indigo 6E2211 flight was preparing to leave.

By PTI Updated On - 28 May 2024, 08:58 AM

File photo

New Delhi: A Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight received a bomb threat at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Tuesday morning, prompting authorities to evacuate its passengers and launch a search operation, officials said.

Anti-sabotage checks are on and nothing suspicious has been found so far, they said.

The pilot saw a piece of paper in the lavatory with the note “bomb blast @ 30 minutes”, following which he informed the control room.

There were a total of 176 passengers on the flight who were deboarded, sources said.

The officials said the aircraft was taken to an isolated area and security agency personnel conducted a search operation.