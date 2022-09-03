Bombay HC issues notice to Central govt, Bill Gates, SII over plea on alleged Covid vaccine death

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court issued notices to the Government of India, Serum Institute of India (SII), Microsoft founder Bill Gates, All India Institute of Medical Science Director, DCGI chief and others after a petition was filed by father of a late front line worker, seeking compensation for the death of his daughter allegedly due to COVID vaccine.

Dilip Lunawat in his petition, “blamed the Government and others for misrepresenting the facts about the COVID-19 vaccine by making false claims about its safety and ‘forcing’ medical practitioners to take the vaccine.” Notices have also been issued to the Union government, Maharashtra government and Drug Controller of India, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

He has sought compensation of Rs 1000 crore for the alleged death of his daughter Dr Snehal Lunawat after taking the Covishield vaccine.

The petition also mentioned, “In the interview given to news channel on 4th January 2021, by respondent Dr VG Somani who is Drug Controller General of India, it is categorically mentioned that the vaccines are 110 per cent safe.” The petition further quoted the published portion of the news where DCGI claimed the safety of the vaccine. It read, “We will never approve anything if there is slightest of safety concern. The vaccines are 110 per cent safe”.

“Similar interviews were given by respondent Dr Randeep Guleria Director of AIIMS, Delhi and others. They asked everyone to take vaccines by stating that, the vaccines are completely safe,” the petition reads.

The petition went on to blame the authorities for creating alleged false narratives and misrepresentation about the Coronavirus vaccine.

“On the basis of such false narratives and misrepresentation by the senior authorities like Dr VG Somani and others, and its implementation by the state authorities without any proper verification, the health workers like the petitioner’s daughter was compelled to get the vaccine,” the petition read.

According to the petition, “Dr Snehal Lunawat administered her first dose of vaccine on January 28, 2021, after getting convinced by the alleged false narrative. Later on March 1, 2021, Sneha lost the battle of life due to the side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine as claimed by father Dilip Lunawat.” “The central Government AEFI committee on 2nd October 2021 admitted that the death of complainant’s daughter was due to side effects of Covishield vaccine,” stated the petition.

Dr Sneha Lunawat was a doctor and senior lecturer at SMBT Dental College and Hospital at Dhamangaon near Igatpuri in Nashik