British PM Rishi Sunak arrives for G20 Summit

Sunak, accompanied by his wife Akshata Murthy, was welcomed at the airport by Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis and senior diplomats.

By PTI Published Date - 02:53 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy arrive in Delhi for the G20 Summit, on Friday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived here on Friday for the G20 Leaders Summit beginning on Saturday.

The visiting dignitaries appreciated the traditional dance performances in their honour at the airport here.

Sunak is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his three-day visit.

In an interview to PTI earlier this week, Sunak, the first Indian-origin prime minister of Britain, said the relationship between the UK and India will define the future of the two countries, even more than it is defining the present.