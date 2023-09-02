Britney Spears shares video of cryptic new tattoo after split from Sam Asghari

Los Angeles: Singer-songwriter Britney Spears has taken to her Instagram page to share a video of a new tattoo addition following her split from actor boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

The 41-year-old singer shared a video, which saw her Daisy Duke denim shorts, which she paired with a crop-top, showing off her taut midriff, reports Mirror.co.uk.

In the video, Britney is seen straddling a chair in her living room as a tattoo artist inked her back. She was then seen standing up in her kitchen as the tattoo artist wiped it clean, revealing that it was a snake in red ink. Britney then concluded the footage by showing off her moves.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Britney simply captioned the post with a snake emoji in a nod to her new inking. The symbol of a snake can mean many things, including: love, health, disease and wisdom.

Sam, 28, earlier shared they were calling time on their relationship after six years and 14 months of marriage.

Addressing his 3 million Instagram followers, he said: After six years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Sh** happens.

Asking for privacy seems ridiculous (sic) so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful.

