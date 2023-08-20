BTech graduate turned labour supplier becomes online job fraudster, nabbed

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:05 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: A B.Tech graduate, who worked as a labour supplier for contractors, turned into an inter-state cybercrime fraudster was nabbed on charges of cheating unemployed people by promising jobs in various government departments.

For this, Saladi Ramgopal, from Rajanagaram of East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh, created a fake mail ID careersnhm.gov@gmail.com and gave advertisements in newspapers seeking applications from interested candidates for jobs of staff nurse, lab technician and pharmacist in various government departments.

When anyone sent their resume to his mail after seeing the advertisements, he sent them fake call letters asking them to attend an interview.

He also asked candidates to send Rs.50,000 to a bank account through PhonePe and also collected ATM and Aadhar cards from candidates who attended the interviews.

Later, he stopped responding to their calls. Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan said Ramgopal got SIM cards on names of other people with the help of one SIM card retailer Koruvelli Raj Kumar from Nellipudi of Gangavaram in East Godavari.

After using them, he destroyed the SIM cards.

A woman, Ajmira Sunitha from Thippapur of Vemulawada town, sent Rs.2.85 lakh to the accused’s PhonePe number (9515559446) for a PRO post in Ayushman Bharat.

As she neither got a job nor her money, she lodged a complaint with the Vemulawada police in April. Based on the complaint, police registered the case and began investigation.

The SP said Ramgopal and his accomplice Raj Kumar were arrested, with Rs.1.60 lakh, a car, 163 SIM cards, six bank passbooks and seven cheque books seized from the two.

The duo collected about Rs.1.20 crore from their victims. A total of 1,351 complaints were registered against them across the country. Of these, 257 were from Telangana. While 65 cases were registered across the country, the two were convicted and sentenced to imprisonment in 12 cases, police said.