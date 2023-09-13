Buffalo theft accused arrested in Karnataka after 58 years

By IANS Updated On - 11:55 AM, Wed - 13 September 23

Representational Image.

Bidar: In a rare case, the Karnataka Police have arrested an accused in connection with the theft case of a buffalo after 58 years. The case was reported in 1965, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Ganapathy Vittal Vagore. He was 20-year-old when the case was registered. Another accused in the case Kishan Chandar passed away on April 11, 2006 and the case against him was closed.

Muralidharrao Manikrao Kulkarni, a resident of Mehkar had lodged a complaint with jurisdictional Mehkar police station on April 25, 1965 regarding the theft of two buffaloes and one calf.

The police had arrested Kishan Chandar and Ganapathy Vittal Vagore, both residents of Udagir in Maharashtra in 1965. However, after obtaining the bail, the accused disappeared and did not attend the court proceedings.

Though the summons and warrants were issued, they remained absconding. The police, not able to find the accused, had filed a long pending report (LPR) regarding the case.

However, Bidar SP S.L. Channabasavanna had formed a special team for solving all LPR cases and the team managed to track the accused.