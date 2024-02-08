Cabinet approves six rail projects worth Rs 12,343 cr

The multi tracking project proposals will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across the Indian Railways, the statement said.

By PTI Updated On - 8 February 2024, 11:09 PM

File Photo of Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved six projects of the railway ministry with an estimated cost of around Rs 12,343 crore, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

The projects approved by the committee, which is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be funded by the central government. “Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving six multi tracking projects in Rajasthan, Assam, Telangana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Nagaland worth Rs 12,343 crore,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted on X.

“The projects are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘new India’ which will make people of the region ‘atmanirbhar (self-reliant)’ by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/self-employment opportunities,” it added.

According to the government, the six projects, which cover 18 districts in the six states, will increase the existing network of the Indian Railways by 1,020 km and will provide about three crore man-days of employment to the people of the states.

The railway sections are Ajmer-Chanderiya and Jaipur-Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan; Luni-Samdari-Bhildi in Gujarat and Rajasthan; Agthori-Kamakhya with new rail-cum-road bridge in Assam; Lumding-Furkating in Assam and Nagaland; and Motumari-Vishnupuram and Rail-Over-Rail at Motumari in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“The projects are the result of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-model connectivity which has been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services,” the statement added.