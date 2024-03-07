Canva partners CBSE to train educators in visual communication, AI tools

The programme is aimed at enhancing digital creativity skills among principals and teachers and is expected to benefit over 840,000 educators and more than 25 million students across CBSE schools in the country.

By IANS Published Date - 7 March 2024, 12:45 PM

New Delhi: Visual communication platform Canva on Thursday announced its partnership with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to train educators in visual communication and generative artificial intelligence (genAI) tools throughout CBSE-affiliated schools in India.

The programme is aimed at enhancing digital creativity skills among principals and teachers and is expected to benefit over 840,000 educators and more than 25 million students across CBSE schools in the country.

“Today’s industry needs an evolved pedagogy that nurtures creativity and design literacy early amongst students and helps enhance their employability factor. Canva will help empower teachers and students in integrating visual communication into their classrooms,” Jason Wilmot, Head of Education, Canva, said in a statement.

The first phase of the training series will begin with nearly 30,000 teachers undergoing orientation and workshops aimed at learning about innovative teaching methodologies.

The teachers will also be welcomed to join the ‘Canva for Teachers’ community to continuously improve their digital storytelling capabilities, the company said.

“We are truly excited about the association with Canva to equip teachers with newer tools to enhance the learning experience in the classroom,” said Biswajit Saha, Director (Skilling), CBSE.

“Providing such access to our educators will help them save time in design tasks and inspire our students towards a new era of creativity and design,” he added.

The partnership will involve a comprehensive series of workshops to demonstrate the full potential of Canva to educators, from enabling classroom design thinking and enhancing lesson plans to refining educational materials and fostering meaningful engagement in the classroom.