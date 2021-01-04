CCTVs made mandatory at hostels, orphanages in Telangana

Move aimed to step up surveillance at these institutions

Hyderabad: Installation of surveillance cameras for private hostels and orphanages across the State will be mandatory to keep a constant vigil on those visiting these premises.

The move is aimed at stepping up surveillance round-the-clock at hostels and orphanages. The decision to make CCTVs mandatory was taken by the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare (DWD&CW) in the wake of the death of a 14-year-old rape survivor in an orphanage in Ameenpur on the city suburbs four months ago.

To ensure safety of the inmates in orphanages and hostels, the department has come up with various precautionary measures. Show-cause notices were issued to managements of hostels and orphanages asking to comply with norms prescribed by the State government.

Surveillance cameras were already installed at the homes run by the State government while district inspection committees were constituted to know the status of the security system in private hostels and orphanages apart from facilities being provided to the inmates.

“We are presently collecting Action Taken Reports (ATRs) to know whether managements are adhering to norms,” said DWD&CW Commissioner D Divya. After examining ATRs, the department will take necessary action.

The DWD&CW is also finalizing draft proposals for strengthening the child welfare system and priority has been accorded to care and protection of the inmates in hostels and orphanages. After Ameenpur orphanage incident, the department has initiated various steps to strengthen entire system including the District Child Welfare Committees (DCWC).

Instructions were issued to officials concerned in the department to conduct inspection of all the women and childcare homes in and around Hyderabad and submit a detailed report on their operations. Necessary steps were taken to provide 1098 complaint boxes in every orphanage and hostel in the State.

With the assistance of DCWC, the functioning of orphanages is monitored regularly.

