Centre approves Rs 3,760 crore works for 34 national highways in Gujarat

By IANS Published: Published Date - 08:28 AM, Wed - 29 June 22

Ahmedabad: Commuting will be easier in Gujarat as works of 34 national highways at a cost of Rs 3,760.64 crore has been approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the state Roads and Housing Minister Purnesh Modi.

Out of Rs 3,760.64 crore, Rs 2,511.10 crore will be spent on the construction of roads while Rs 1,249.54 crore will be spent on the construction of bridges and other pre-construction activities, the minister elaborated, adding that ROBs/RUBs over railway crossings will also be constructed, so that the state would become a railway crossing free state.

A 12.8 km road from Narol Junction to Ujala Junction will be developed at a cost of Rs 350 crore. Under this, the six-lane road from Narol Junction to Vishala Junction will be developed as an eight-lane road and the bridge over Sabarmati river will be made six-lane. Further, the 5.28 km four-lane road between Vishala Junction and Ujala Junction will now be made six-lane and elevated corridor type facility will be made available.

In addition, at a cost of Rs 110 crore, a 4 km long three elevated flyover will be constructed between ISKCON flyover and Sanand flyover on Sarkhej Gandhinagar Highway.

At a cost of Rs 257 crore, a 50.48 km long 10 meter wide road will be constructed between Mahuva and Amreli. On which two railway overbridges and new bridges will be constructed. Additionally, at a cost of Rs 451.50 crore, a 10 meter wide and 50.48 km long road will be constructed from Badhada to Amreli. On which river bridge and railway overbridge will be constructed for Amreli bypass as well as for going to Bagasara.

Purnesh Modi added that a new 10 meter wide road on Bhiloda-Shamlaji National Highway 168-G will be constructed at a cost of Rs 450 crore. Similarly, Ahwa-Saputara National Highway-953 will be widened by 10 meters. Jamnagar-Kalwad National Highway-927-D will be made four lane at a cost of Rs 250 crore, for which work including land acquisition and forest area clearance procedures have been carried out.

The DPR consultant for the project has been appointed by the Government of India and a detailed survey is in progress, the state minister noted.