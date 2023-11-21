Chahal’s tweet after getting ignored for Australia T20Is goes viral

| Chahals Tweet After Getting Ignored For Australia T20is Goes Viral

Yuzuvendra Chahal took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account and shared a mysterious 'no-word' post which includes only an emoji

By ANI Published Date - 02:29 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

New Delhi: Following a snub from the India squad for the five-match Australia T20I series, Yuzuvendra Chahal’s cryptic post on X has evoked mixed reactions.

The 33-year-old spinner took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account and shared a mysterious ‘no-word’ post which includes only an emoji. His post gained more than 1.5 million views on the social networking site.

😊 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) November 20, 2023



On Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the 15-member squad for their upcoming 20-over series, in which Chahal was one of the notable players who couldn’t make his place in the team list.

The Indian spinner made his T20I debut in 2016, following which he played 80 matches for the ‘Men in Blue’ and scalped 96 wickets with an economy rate of 8.19. Chahal was also left out of India’s ODI squad for the Cricket World Cup.

Number one-ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav will lead India during the five-match T20I series against Australia at home, starting from November 23 onwards.

The first match will take place at Visakhapatnam on November 23, just four days after the conclusion of India’s ICC Cricket World Cup campaign at home with a loss to Australia by six wickets in the final at Ahmedabad.

The second T20I will be played on November 26 in Thiruvananthapuram followed by the third match on November 28 in Guwahati. The fourth match will be taking place on December 1 in Raipur while the fifth and final match will take place on December 3 in Bengaluru.

India’s squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.