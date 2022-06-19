Chaitanya, Aadvik hog limelight at Amma Chess Academy

ALL SMILES: Winners and runners-up with their trophies.

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya of Sentia Global School and Aadvik of Bharathiya Vidyabhavan bagged the top honours in U-13 and U-14 categories respectively of the Amma Chess Academy’s Inter-District Children Chess Tournament held at the Amma Chess Academy, Bachupally on Sunday.

Shrawan Kumar Voruganti from Meridian School, Kukatpally adjudged as the overall champion of the tournament.

Winners: U-14: Aadvik (Bharathiya Vidyabhavan); U-13: Naga Chaitanya (Sentia Global School); U-12 Dhruv (Gaudium School); U-11: Harshith (Dimension School); U-10: Poojyanth (Vignan School); U-9: M.Rithul (CMR School); U-8: Vignesh (Geetanjali School).