Champions League: Man City and Real Madrid all-square in quarterfinal first leg thriller

The match began with an impressive start as City midfielder Bernardo Silva netted against Real Madrid for the third consecutive season, surprising goalkeeper Andriy Lunin with a clever free-kick just two minutes in.

By IANS Updated On - 10 April 2024, 11:37 AM

Madrid: The Champions League quarterfinal first leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City ended all square after a 3-3 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Just ten minutes later, though, Madrid were level, Eduardo Camavinga’s effort from outside the box taking a wicked deflection off City defender Rúben Dias to wrongfoot Stefan Ortega.

That gave the hosts momentum, and two minutes after equalising they took the lead, as Rodrygo running onto Vinicius Junior’s delightful pass and poking a shot through Stefan Ortega’s legs with the help of a touch off Manuel Akanji, Champions League reports.

There was no let-up in the action in the second half, both teams missing chances before City’s talented young midfielder Phil Foden collected a John Stones pass and unleashed a delightful curling shot into the top corner for his fifth goal in his last six Champions League appearances to level at 2-2.

Five minutes later Josko Gvardiol chose the perfect time to score his first-ever City goal, crashing an unstoppable long-range strike inside Lunin’s left-hand upright.

But just when it looked like City would be taking an advantage back to Manchester, Federico Valverde met a Vinicius Junior cross with a stunning low volley to take the roof off the Bernabéu.

In the end there was nothing to choose between the teams, with football the real winner in this most entertaining of games.