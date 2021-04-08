Check gatherings, Telangana High Court tells Govt

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 9:52 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench, comprising Telangana High Court Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, was dissatisfied with the projected ratio of the RTPCR tests in the State. The Bench was dealing with the latest reports filed by the government relating to Covid management in the State of Telangana. Chief Justice Hima Kohli pointed out that RAT (Rapid Antigen Tests) negatives would put people under a false impression and this could be a source of the spread.

The High Court directed the government to check the long winding queues before liquor shops and gatherings at pubs, clubs, and cinema halls. It further directed the immediate implementation of Section 17 of the Disaster Management Act, which provides for the constitution of an advisory committee.

The State should also clarify to the extent of oxygen available in the hospitals, the Bench said and made it clear that people without shelter must also be provided all facilities. “The State should also consult private and public offices in providing vaccinations at workplaces,” the Bench directed. The Court directed the government to submit a detailed report on vaccination details, including the number of persons vaccinated, vial received, and wasted ones on April 15. It also sought a report from the Director General of Police regarding steps taken against people who were not wearing masks in public, and the number of challans imposed.

Meanwhile, the hearing witnessed some lighter moments where Senior Counsel brought to the notice of the Court regarding overcrowding in theatres and how some films were running housefull. The Chief Justice immediately asked ‘Did you watch a movie which was housefull or did you watch the movie ‘Housefull’?. Justice Vijaysen Reddy said if he dared to go to a crowded place it was because of the senior counsel’s confidence of his antibodies.

