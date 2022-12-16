Check out these five timeless tracks by Harrdy Sandhu

As we celebrate ‘Kya Baat Hai 2.0’, let’s revisit some of Harrdy Sandhu’s songs that will surely amp up your mood.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:03 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Hyderabad: Harrdy Sandhu, the heartthrob performer, has reached a watershed moment in his music career. Sandhu’s most popular song, ‘Kya Baat Ay’, got a flirtatious touch in ‘Kya Baat Hai 2.0’ in the upcoming film ‘Govinda Mera Naam’. The revamped version of the song features Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.

Bijlee Bijlee

The song went viral on social media immediately after its release. It’s a great Punjabi pop song that Harrdy originally pioneered and also marks his reunion with Jaani, Arvindr Khaira, and B Praak after three long years. With over 14 million views, the song has gained popularity among Gen-Z and millennials with its hook step. The song features the singer and Palak Tiwari showing their dance moves.

Backbone

One of the most heard tracks, ‘Backbone’ is a catchy Punjabi love song sung by Harrdy and written by B-Praak. The relatable lyrics and the catchy music resonate well with the audience. It has peaked at number six on the UK album charts. The fact that the song has received over 500 million views proves how much the audience still enjoys it and does not leave a moment to groove to it.

Naah

The popular track ‘Naah’, which has received over 575 million views on YouTube, is the right anthem for party animals. It is an incredibly well-liked song that fans continue to appreciate and savour. It was written and composed by Jaani and features Nora Fatehi. Harrdy’s lovely voice in this peppy dance number has captured the hearts of internet users.

Soch

Harrdy Sandhu’s original ‘Soch’ has been a career triumph. The song tells us the only way love can last a lifetime is if it’s unconditional, and we all felt that. It has over 200 million views and has touched a billion hearts.

Kya Baat Ay

‘Kya Baat Ay’ by Harrdy Sandhu is one of the best songs for getting you grooving. This song has over 54 million views and is a must-have in your playlist. This timeless Punjabi song, which romanticises the beauty of the girl, woos the audience. This song is bound to make you hit the rewind button again and again.