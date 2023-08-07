Chennai city court grants ED 5 days’ custody of arrested TN minister Senthil Balaji

A city court on Monday permitted the Enforcement Directorate to take custody of DMK Minister V Senthil Balaji

By PTI Published Date - 06:55 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Chennai: A city court on Monday permitted the Enforcement Directorate to take custody of DMK Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested on June 14 in connection with a money laundering case, for five days.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli granted the permission on a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The judge also informed the same to Balaji, who was produced through video conferencing from the Puzhal prison.

The order came on a day when the Supreme Court dismissed the pleas from Balaji and his wife Meghala challenging the Madras High Court order upholding his arrest in the money laundering case.

The top court had also granted five day custody of Balaji to the ED till August 12.

Balaji was arrested in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam while being Transport minister in the earlier AIADMK regime.