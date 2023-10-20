Chhattisgarh polls: BJP’s Ramvichar Netam accuses Congress of denying ticket to ‘winning candidate’

The Congress on Wednesday announced the second list of 53 candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections that are due to be held in November in two phases.

By ANI Published Date - 10:26 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Representational Image

Balrampur: Ahead of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and poll candidate Ramvichar Netam on Friday accused Congress party of denying tickets to “winning candidate.” Speaking on the distribution of tickets for the upcoming assembly polls, Netam alleged that it has been Congress’s policy to “cut the wings” of those leaders who move forward.

“I think along with Balrampur district, Pratappur constituency is also getting affected. It has been Congress’s policy to cut the wings of those leaders who move forward. People will give an answer to this. They have not given tickets to the winning candidate. Due to this, their party workers in the region are angry,” he said.

While, the ruling party has decided to again field Arun Vora, son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Motilal Vora, from Durg City, Chhaya Verma, a former member of the Rajya Sabha has been given a ticket from Dharsiwa constituency.

Moreover, the party has fielded Mahant Ram Sundar Das from Raipur South City Assembly seat against BJP stalwart Brijmohan Agrawal.

The elections for the 90-member Assembly of Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases.

The first phase of polling for 20 seats will be held on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats will go to polls on November 17.

Among the 53 candidates list announced, Congress has pitted Gulab Singh Kamro from Bharatpur-Sonhat – ST constituency, Ramesh Singh from Manendragarh, and Purshottam Kanwar has been fielded from Katghora.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states.

Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.

Earlier after the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress witnessed a landslide victory winning 68 seats out of 90 of those against the then ruling-BJP, which acquired 15 seats.

Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party are the key players in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Telangana is expected to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress and BJP.

The BJP aims to wrest power from the Congress-ruled state which is expected to set the tone for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.