| Chinas Exports Imports Fell 6 2 Per Cent In September As Global Demand Faltered

China’s exports, imports fell 6.2 per cent in September as global demand faltered

China's exports and imports both fell in September from a year earlier, though they contracted at a slower pace

By AP Published Date - 11:35 AM, Fri - 13 October 23

Hong Kong: China’s exports and imports both fell in September from a year earlier, though they contracted at a slower pace even as global demand remained muted.

Customs data released Friday showed exports for September slid 6.2 per cent to USD 299.13 billion in the fifth straight month of decline. Imports also slid 6.2 per cent to USD 221.43 billion.

China posted a trade surplus of USD 77.71 billion, up from USD 68.36 billion in August.