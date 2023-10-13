China’s exports, imports fell 6.2 per cent in September as global demand faltered

China's exports and imports both fell in September from a year earlier, though they contracted at a slower pace
Hong Kong: China’s exports and imports both fell in September from a year earlier, though they contracted at a slower pace even as global demand remained muted.
Customs data released Friday showed exports for September slid 6.2 per cent to USD 299.13 billion in the fifth straight month of decline. Imports also slid 6.2 per cent to USD 221.43 billion.
China posted a trade surplus of USD 77.71 billion, up from USD 68.36 billion in August.