Chiranjeevi announces fantasy entertainer ‘Mega 157’ on his birthday

By ANI Published Date - 02:56 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Mumbai: On megastar Chiranjeevi’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming release ‘Mega 157’ wished the actor by formally announcing the fantasy entertainer.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, director Vassishta thanked the megastar for giving him a chance and shared the poster of the film to mark the day.

He wrote, “My heartfelt thanks to the MIGHTY MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets garu for believing me and giving me the chance to present you on BIG screens Wishing the BOSS of Masses a very happy birthday! Here’s the concept poster of #MEGA157 – MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE More details soon!”

The announcement poster has panchabhutas (five elements of nature) – Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Sky – encompassed in an object that has a star-shaped element with a trident in it. It’s perceptible through this amazing poster that we are going to witness something we couldn’t even imagine.

The fantasy flick, which is the first of its kind signed by the megastar after a long while, will be directed by Vassishta, who made his directorial debut with ‘Bimbisara’.

Fans are curious to see Chiranjeevi in another fantasy entertainer like ‘Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari’, which is counted as one of the evergreen classics in the Telugu film industry.

‘Mega 157’ is to be shot on a massive scale by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, and Vikram Reddy under the banner of UV Creations.