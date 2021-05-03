Chiranjeevi urges fans to donate plasma, sets up helpline number

“I urge you to come to the rescue of those people by donating plasma. If you got recovered from Covid a few days ago, come forward and donate plasma.”

Megastar Chiranjeevi on Monday urged people to donate plasma which could help others recover from the deadly Covid-19.

Taking to his Twitter, the Megastar wrote, “As we know, Second wave of Covid is impacting even more people.If you have recovered from Covid in last few days,please donate your plasma so it can help 4 more people to combat Covid effectively.Please contact #ChiranjeeviCharitableFoundation (94400 55777) for details & guidance.”

He further put up a post saying, “We’ve been witnessing sharp rise covid affected patients daily. Because of plasma shortage, many people are dying on hospital beds. I urge you to come to the rescue of those people by donating plasma. If you got recovered from Covid a few days ago, come forward and donate plasma. This could save the lives of four other people. I specifically request all my fans to take part in the plasma donation. Contact Chiranjeevi Charitable Foundation office, 040-23554849; 9440055777.”

