City court dismisses Senthil Balaji’s bail plea

The DMK minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.

By PTI Published Date - 04:38 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Chennai: A sessions court here on Wednesday dismissed the bail petition filed by DMK minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli dismissed Balaji’s plea for relief.

Balaji was arrested in June this year by the central agency in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport minister in an earlier AIADMK regime.

Currently he is a Minister without portfolio.