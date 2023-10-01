| Cleanup Drive In Kerala By Indian Navy Coast Guard Under Swachhata Campaign

All units of the Indian Navy's Southern Naval Command took part in the campaign whose theme is 'Garbage Free India', a defence release said.

By PTI Published Date - 07:45 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi: Cleanup drives were carried out by the Southern Command at various places in the port-city of Kochi in Kerala, while the Coast Guard collected and removed hundreds of kilos of waste from the Kovalam beach in Thiruvananthapuram, both under the ‘Swachhata’ campaign.

“Today’s effort of one hour not only contributes towards conservation of the environment but also creates awareness amongst the masses to make cleanliness a habit that shapes a better future,” the release said.

Around 10,000 Service personnel, Defence civilians, and school children actively participated in the cleanliness drive at MG Beach, Fort Kochi beach, Marine drive, COPT walk way, Willingdon Island, Bolgatty, Queens Walkway at Kochi, it said.

“Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Naval Command led the cleanliness drive at Fort Kochi. Similar cleanliness drives were held in full swing at Jamnagar, Lonavala, Malad, Goa, Ezhimala, Lakshadweep Is, Coimbatore, Chilka and Visakhapatnam,” the release said.

In addition, as part of the awareness drive, poster making competitions, felicitation of Shramveers, and undertaking of the Swachhata pledge ceremony have been planned for October 2, it said.

In the southern Kerala district of Thiruvananthapuram, a massive cleanup drive was carried out by the Indian Coast Guard at the scenic Kovalam under the Centre’s ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ 2023 campaign.

The drive was carried out to create awareness about cleanliness and highlight the contributions of the people in creating a garbage-free India, a separate defence release said.

Over 300 kilograms of waste was collected and removed from the beach, it also said.

The Coast Guard was assisted in the drive by officers from the Press Information Bureau Trivandrum, students from Christ College Vizhinjam, the staff from the Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology in Kovalam, the Trivandrum Seaport Lions Club, the Coastal Police and other agencies, the release said.

“The event was inaugurated by Vivek Gopan, an eminent senior artist, in the presence of ADG PIB and station Commander Commandant G Sreekumar. The drive ended up with a collection of 300 kg of marine waste and 60 kg of dry waste,” it said.