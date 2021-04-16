CM KCR consoles death of former Minister Azmeera Chandulal

The Chief Minister recalled the services of Chandulal to TRS party as it’s politburo member and also served the States as a Minister of tribal welfare and culture in his Cabinet in the new state of Telangana.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended condolences over the death of former Minister Ajmira Chandulal on Thursday. He recalled that Chandulal, who started his political career as a village sarpanch, had won thrice as a MLA from Mulugu Assembly constituency and twice as a Warangal MP. He served twice as a minister and worked for addressing tribal issues.

The Chief Minister recalled the services of Chandulal to TRS party as it’s politburo member and also served the States as a Minister of tribal welfare and culture in his Cabinet in the new state of Telangana. Terming the death of Chandulal as a great loss to the party and the State, Chandrashekhar Rao conveyed his deepest condolences to Chandulal’s family members.

